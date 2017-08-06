Youth Farmers in Kwara Oversubscribe to KWSG Scheme

Posted on Aug 6 2017 - 7:04pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
63
Tagged as
Related
PDP logo, Peoples' Democratic Party

LG Polls: Kwara PDP, AD Bicker Over Upcoming Elections

kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

KWSG Moves to Reduce Maternal And Child Mortality

ali-ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Ali Ahmad Charges LG Workers to Look Towards Agric

Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola, Kwara News, Latest Kwara news, Kwara State News

Gov Ahmed Condoles With Osun Gov Over Death of Mother

Clean Energy: Government Should Take the Bull by the Horns

The 2550 hectares of land secured for farming activities by the Kwara State government under its Off-takers Demand Driven Agriculture (ODDA) scheme have been oversubscribed by youth farmers in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Bamidele Adegoke, who disclosed this in Ilorin, expressed delight that more youth are showing interest in agriculture. He added that people need to consider agriculture as a business venture.

Adegoke also clarified that the State government is not acquiring land from communities for the estate farm development, but collaborating with communities that are willing to provide land for farming activities.

He listed the communities where the government had secured land for the estate farms to include Oke-oyi, Ejidongari, Esie, Agbamu, Reke, Malete, Alateko, Ekan, Ballah, Isin, Share, Shonga, Bode-Saadu and Owode-Ofaro.

The Commissioner said over 1000 farmers are targeted to be empowered and settled on the estate farms, adding that women and unemployed youths would be given priority.

According to him, the Estate Farm initiative is unique because it ensures ease of administration, monitoring and allows the government to ensure adequate security for the farmers and their farm produce.

He added that the farmers enjoy subsidies on land clearing and land preparation, which eventually brings down the cost of production.

In a related development, the Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture and Rural Water Support Services, Mr. Anu Ibiwoye, disclosed that the N1b loan facility approved yesterday by the State House of Assembly, will be disbursed to peasant farmers across the 16 local governments of the State.

He explained that the loan facility is to be obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its Anchor Borrowers programme, stressing that the State government is standing as guarantor for the farmers to enable them access the fund.

Ibiwoye stated that the facility will enhance agricultural activities at the local level, and ensure food security, job creation and poverty reduction.

Leave A Response