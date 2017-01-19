Youth Unemployment Responsible For Insecurity- Gov Ahmed

Posted on Jan 18 2017 - 9:52am by Eyitayo
GOVERNOR Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has identified youth unemployment as the cause of insecurity in the country.

Ahmed said this on Tuesday in Ilorin while declaring open a two-Day international conference on “ Security and Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria’’ organised by the state government.

He said the youths of the country, being the largest component of the population, were disenchanted and pessimistic.

“Long before our country was forced into a recession by a global downturn in the economy, unemployment had become a major social and economic problem.

“ Religious or ethnic motivation for some of the conflicts that we are experiencing across the country is real and tangible.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

“Today, with inflation at 18 percent and unemployment at an all-time high of 13.9 percent, the socio-economic challenges posed by youth unemployment are gradually evolving into a security threat; a simmering keg of gun-powder whose explosion, if not prevented, will have serious implications for our country and its security.

“Indeed, unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, and weak family ties have been identified in several studies as making youths susceptible to radicalism and recruitment into insurgency groups.

“Certainly, the raging poverty and inequality plaguing the country suggest a causal link between despondency, insecurity and other threats to peaceful co-existence,’’ the governor said.

He urged participants at the forum to explore other perspectives, identify and examine the nexus between poverty and unemployment on one hand and insecurity and disharmony on the other.

“The conference should clamour for creating more opportunities for the economic empowerment of the youth, a greater voice for the disadvantaged and a reduction in the levels of poverty prevalent in the country.

“The truth is that beneath the ostensible reasons proffered for the insecurity and violence in our country and elsewhere, an often unacknowledged root cause is the quest for control of or access to economic resources,’’ he added.

Earlier, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, had said insecurity should not be seen from a narrow understanding that it was limited to a particular region .

He said insecurity was visible everywhere across the country and manifested in assassinations, kidnappings and ritual killings.

The monarch, however, said those who use the name of Islam in engaging in insurgency were anti Islam and would face the judgment of God.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said those behind acts of insurgency were mere criminals.

He urged Christians and Muslims to embrace peaceful co-existence and collectively work toward the peace and progress of the country.

Source

