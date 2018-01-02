Youths Attack Worshipers on New Year Eve

Posted on Jan 1 2018
THERE was panic in Ibrahim Taiwo, Ilorin, Kwara State capital after some youths attacked Christian and Muslim worshippers on New Year’s eve.

They were said to be performing their annual carnival.

According to the report by The Nation online, three persons were allegedly injuried; vehicles and domestic items, worth millions, were destroyed.

It was gathered that youths defied leaders of the area, who told them not to parade on New Year’s eve.

Christian worshippers were attacked at many churches, including Methodist.

Muslims, under the aegis of Quareeb Muslim Society, were attacked on school premises, where they gathered for prayers.

State Police Command yesterday said it arrested 10 persons after the attack.

The command’s spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi described the incident as unfortunate.

Okasanmi confirmed that three people were injured and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ilorin.

“It is important to note, that the attack has no religious undertone. It is simply an unlawful act by disgruntled youths of the area, as both Christians and Muslims were attacked,” he said.

He said the command had commenced investigation, adding that anybody found culpable will be sanctioned.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed condemned the youth, describing their action as criminal and ordered the police to launch a manhunt to nab the perpetrators.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba, described the attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.

Ahmed said: “Peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquility of the state”.

The governor called on the people to be tolerant and live in harmony for sustenance of growth and economic development.

He called on parents and guardians to curtail the excesses of their wards and children

